Man Utd dealt blow, Arsenal complete €30m deal, Real's new boss: top news of the day
12 June at 23:30It has been an exciting day of action on the transfer market. Here is Calciomercato.com's top ten news of the day. Check out our gallery to see the full list.
CM's top transfer news of the day:
1- Arsenal have agreed a deal for Sampdoria's Lucas Torreira :
This was the big news of the day as Arsenal found a 30 million euros agreement with Sampdoria for Torreira. The player now needs to find an agreement with Arsenal but the parties seem to be very close. More to come soon...
2- Atletico Madrid and Monaco have found a deal in principle for Lemar :
After the Torreira-Arsenal news, this was the second biggest news of the night. Monaco and Atletico Madrid both announced that they have found an agreement in principle for Thomas Lemar. The clubs will keep on negotiating but Lemar is now inches away from Spain...
3- Real Madrid announced that Lopetegui will be their new head coach after the WC:
Los Blancos announced that Lopetegui will be their new coach after the World Cup. The Spanish coach is currently focused on the WC as he will then join Real Madrid at the end of the tournament.
4- United dealt double blow:
Manchester United have had their eyes on Juve's Mandzukic and Khedira but it seems like the Juve duo might stay in Turin after all...
