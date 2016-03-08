Manchester United take on Juventus at the Old Trafford in Champions League tomorrow night. The Red Devils and the Old Lady failed to win in the last weekend (one draw each against Chelsea and Genoa respectively) and will be seeking for a win tomorrow night.The Old Lady will be without Emre Can. The Germany International could face surgery for a thyroid problem and is not going to travel to England today.The Serie A giants will be traveling to Manchester after this morning's training session at La Continassa. Manchester United will be training in their complex at 11 am (local time) while the Old Lady will be on the pitch at 11.45 am (Italy time).José Mourinho and a Manchester United player will be speaking to media at 2 pm from the Old Trafford. Massimiliano Allegri will do the same a few hours later, at 5.55 pm, together with a Juventus team member.Watch this space for pictures and video from Turin and Manchester and to know all the latest updates ahead of the kick-off. (Pictures and videos in the gallery)UPDATES: