‘No awards for Ronaldo, something strange is happening’
26 September at 18:55Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t win the award as the best Champions League player of last season nor the ‘FIFA The Best’ with his former team-mate Luka Modric who was awarded instead.
Ronaldo failed to show up for both galas sparking FIFA and Uefa anger.
The former Real Madrid star didn’t show up for the Champions League gala earlier this month because he thought he’d deserve the award as the best player of last season while his absence in London on Monday was explained by Max Allegri who said Ronaldo and the rest of the Juventus crew couldn’t go to England because of the Serie A game they will play tonight against Bologna.
Speaking to Marca, Portugal head coach Fernando Santos backed Ronaldo suggesting that something strange is happening as Ronaldo would deserve to win at least one of the above-mentioned awards: “Modric is a great footballer and that’s why I voted him as the second-best player [for FIFA The Best]. But Cristiano is undoubtedly the best one. He has scored 50 goals last season and when the best player in the world doesn’t even win one award then there is something strange happening.”
Ronaldo was also denied the Puskas Award for the best goal of last season and reports in Spain suggest CR7 believes Florentino Perez is behind Uefa’s decision to give Modric the award for the best Champions League player of last season.
