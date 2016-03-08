Piatek to AC Milan live: minute-by-minute updates
22 January at 11:40AC Milan and Genoa will soon meet to finalize the transfer of Krzysztof Piątek. According to Il Corriere della Sera, the Poland striker is waiting for a call of the Rossoneri to undergo his medical tests with the Serie A giants.
The two clubs still need to finalize the agreement as, at the moment, Genoa have not accepted the players included in this potential player-plus-cash swap deal. The total cost of the operation is in the region of € 40 million but the Rossoneri hope to lower the player's price-tag including a couple of his players in the deal with Genoa.
Once Piatek's AC Milan move is complete, Gonzalo Higuain will be free to take his flight for London where he will undergo medical with Chelsea ahead of signing a € 9 million-a-a-year deal with the Blues.
According to reports of Sportitalia and Il Corriere dello Sport, however, Higuain will undergo his medical tests today regardless of Piatek's AC Milan move.
PIATEK TO AC MILAN: follow the minute-by-minute updates here
