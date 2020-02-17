Premi Laureus: Messi sportivo dell'anno con Hamilton, pareggio storico. Non vince il Liverpool
With World Championships and Ballon d'Ors between them, @LewisHamilton and Lionel Messi share the #Laureus20 World Sportsman of the Year award - a moment of sporting history!— Laureus (@LaureusSport) February 17, 2020
Congratulations guys!#SportUnitesUs pic.twitter.com/7akYcykux2
NON VINCE IL LIVERPOOL - Niente gioia per il calcio invece per quanto riguarda le squadre: Liverpool e nazionale femminile degli Stati Uniti sono stati battuti dalla nazionale di rugby sudafricana.
TUTTI I PREMI
Laureus World Sportsman of the Year: Lewis Hamilton e Lionel Messi
Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year: Simone Biles
Laureus World Team of the Year: Nazionale maschile sudafricana di rugby
Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year: Egan Bernal
Laureus World Comeback of the Year: Sophia Floersch
Laureus World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability: Oksana Masters
Laureus World Action Sportsperson of the Year: Chloe Kim
Laureus Best Sporting Moment: 'Portato sulle spalle di una nazione' – Sachin Tendulkar
Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award: Dirk Nowitzki
Laureus Academy Exceptional Achievement Award: Federazione spagnola di basket
Laureus Sport for Good Award: South Bronx United