LATEST NEWS | Tests carried out this morning have confirmed that Héctor Bellerín has a left soleus injury. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability. pic.twitter.com/8bIJ2PomKl — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 28, 2022

UPDATE | Ronald Araujo had successful surgery this morning for his right adductor longus tendon avulsion. The surgery was performed by Dr. Lasse Lempainen under the supervision of Club medical staff in Turku, Finland. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability. pic.twitter.com/2SpYCvTrrV — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 28, 2022

Ilperdein vista dell'Inter: il club blaugrana comunica che gli esami hanno confermato la lesione del soleo della gamba sinistra per il terzino spagnolo, tempi di recupero da stabilire.Al contempo, il Barça rende noto cheè stato operato in Finlandia per risolvere il problema al tendine dell'adduttore lungo della gamba destra. Anche per lui tempi di recupero da stabilire.