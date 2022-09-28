Commenta per primo
Il Barcellona perde Hector Bellerin in vista dell'Inter: il club blaugrana comunica che gli esami hanno confermato la lesione del soleo della gamba sinistra per il terzino spagnolo, tempi di recupero da stabilire.
 

Al contempo, il Barça rende noto che Ronald Araujo è stato operato in Finlandia per risolvere il problema al tendine dell'adduttore lungo della gamba destra. Anche per lui tempi di recupero da stabilire.
 
 