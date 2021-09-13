Bologna-Verona 1-0: il tabellino
Commenta per primoBologna-Verona 1-0 (primo tempo 0-0).
Marcatori: 34’ st Svanberg (B).
Assist: 34’ st Arnautovic (B).
BOLOGNA (4-2-3-1): Skorupski; De Silvestri, Medel, Bonifazi, Hickey; Dominguez, Svanberg; Orsolini (23’ st Skov Olsen), Soriano, Barrow (23’ st Sansone); Arnautovic (48’ st Santander). All. Mihajlovic.
VERONA (3-4-2-1): Montipò; Dawidowicz (1’ st Magnani), Gunter, Casale (30’ st Ceccherini); Faraoni, Tameze (16’ st Hongla), Ilic (41’ st Lasagna), Lazovic; Caprari (30’ st Cancellieri), Barak; Simeone. All. Di Francesco.
Arbitro: Pezzuto di Lecce.
Ammoniti: 4’ st Barak (V), 39’ st Ceccherini (V), 52’ st Faraoni (V), 53’ st Dominguez (B).
Commenta per primo