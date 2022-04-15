Burnley, UFFICIALE: esonerato Sean Dyche
Il Burnley ha comunicato l'esonero di Sean Dyche, allenatore della squadra da dieci anni con la quale ha centrato due promozioni e raggiunto anche l'Europa. Lasceranno il club anche gli assistenti Ian Woan, Steve Stone e Billy Mercer.
Burnley Football Club can confirm the Club has parted company with manager Sean Dyche, assistant manager Ian Woan, first-team coach Steve Stone and goalkeeping coach Billy Mercer.— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) April 15, 2022
