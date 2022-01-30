Capello: 'Gosens investimento per presente e futuro. L'Inter lo ha preso pensando a...'
2Intervistato da Il Messaggero, l'ex allenatore, Fabio Capello, ha espresso la propria opinione in merito all'ultimo acquisto dell'Inter, Robin Gosens.
«L’Inter ha preso Gosens pensando alla Champions e anche alla prossima stagione. E’ un investimento per il presente e per il futuro».
A differenza di tanti che su questo sito hanno definito Vlahovic una pippa, credo che Gosens sia un gran bel colpo, tanto più se si considera che è stato pagato 25 milioni
2