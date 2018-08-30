Champions, il calendario completo dell'Inter
1^ GIORNATA | GRUPPO B
INTER vs Tottenham - Martedì 18 settembre, ore 18.55
2^ GIORNATA | GRUPPO B
PSV Eindhoven vs INTER - Mercoledì 3 ottobre, ore 21.00
3^ GIORNATA | GRUPPO B
Barcellona vs INTER - Mercoledì 24 ottobre, ore 21.00
4^ GIORNATA | GRUPPO B
INTER vs Barcellona - Martedì 6 novembre, ore 21.00
5^ GIORNATA | GRUPPO B
Tottenham vs INTER - Mercoledì 28 novembre, ore 21.00
6^ GIORNATA | GRUPPO B
INTER vs PSV Eindhoven - Martedì 11 dicembre, ore 21.00