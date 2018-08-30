INTER:

1^ GIORNATA | GRUPPO B

INTER vs Tottenham - Martedì 18 settembre, ore 18.55



2^ GIORNATA | GRUPPO B

PSV Eindhoven vs INTER - Mercoledì 3 ottobre, ore 21.00



3^ GIORNATA | GRUPPO B

Barcellona vs INTER - Mercoledì 24 ottobre, ore 21.00



4^ GIORNATA | GRUPPO B

INTER vs Barcellona - Martedì 6 novembre, ore 21.00



5^ GIORNATA | GRUPPO B

Tottenham vs INTER - Mercoledì 28 novembre, ore 21.00



6^ GIORNATA | GRUPPO B

INTER vs PSV Eindhoven - Martedì 11 dicembre, ore 21.00

