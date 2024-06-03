Champions League, tutti i premi: miglior giocatore, squadra dell'anno e top 10 dei gol

Getty Images

La Champions League va in archivio e ancora una volta è ila fare festa. I blancos vincono il trofeo per la 15esima volta nella loro storia battendo 2-0 ilnella finale di Wembley e non solo:La UEFA infatti ha pubblicato infatti tutti i trofei individuali per la Champions 2023/24 e, inevitabilmente, diversi giocatori delle merengues si sono presi la scena. Dal miglior giocatore, al giovane alla squadra dell'anno fino ai gol: scopriamo tutte le decisioni.- Il premio di miglior giocatore va a, trascinatore assoluto del Real in questa edizione con 6 gol e 5 assist. Decisivo anche in finale con la rete del 2-0 che ha chiuso la partita contro il Dortmund.

- Il premio di miglior giovane se lo aggiudica il rivale di Vinicius per il Pallone d'Oro,: 4 goal e 5 presenze in 11 presenze per l'inglese.- Svelata anche la squadra dell'anno della Champions League, che conta 'solo' 4 giocatori del Real Madrid, gli stessi offerti dal Borussia Dortmund., ma c'è un suo compagno di squadra del Paris Saint-Germain.

: Grego Kobel (Borussia Dortmund): Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid), Antonio Rudigeer (Real Madrid), Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund), Ian Maatsen (Borussia Dortmund): Marcel Sabitzer (Borussia Dortmund), Vitinha (PSG), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid): Phil Foden (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Bayern Monaco), Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid)