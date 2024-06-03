Calciomercato.com

    • Getty Images
    Champions League, tutti i premi: miglior giocatore, squadra dell'anno e top 10 dei gol

    • Federico Albrizio
    La Champions League va in archivio e ancora una volta è il Real Madrid a fare festa. I blancos vincono il trofeo per la 15esima volta nella loro storia battendo 2-0 il Borussia Dortmund nella finale di Wembley e non solo: la squadra di Carlo Ancelotti fa anche incetta dei premi di fine stagione.

    La UEFA infatti ha pubblicato infatti tutti i trofei individuali per la Champions 2023/24 e, inevitabilmente, diversi giocatori delle merengues si sono presi la scena. Dal miglior giocatore, al giovane alla squadra dell'anno fino ai gol: scopriamo tutte le decisioni.

    MIGLIOR GIOCATORE: VINICIUS - Il premio di miglior giocatore va a Vinicius Jr, trascinatore assoluto del Real in questa edizione con 6 gol e 5 assist. Decisivo anche in finale con la rete del 2-0 che ha chiuso la partita contro il Dortmund.
     

    MIGLIOR GIOVANE: BELLINGHAM - Il premio di miglior giovane se lo aggiudica il rivale di Vinicius per il Pallone d'Oro, Jude Bellingham: 4 goal e 5 presenze in 11 presenze per l'inglese.
     

    LA SQUADRA DELL'ANNO - Svelata anche la squadra dell'anno della Champions League, che conta 'solo' 4 giocatori del Real Madrid, gli stessi offerti dal Borussia Dortmund. Resta fuori Kylian Mbappé, ma c'è un suo compagno di squadra del Paris Saint-Germain.

    POR: Grego Kobel (Borussia Dortmund)

    DIF: Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid), Antonio Rudigeer (Real Madrid), Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund), Ian Maatsen (Borussia Dortmund)

    CEN: Marcel Sabitzer (Borussia Dortmund), Vitinha (PSG), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

    ATT: Phil Foden (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Bayern Monaco), Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid)
     

    Scorri per vedere i top 10 goal della Champions League 2023/24.

