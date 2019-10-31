Chelsea, Stamford Bridge omaggia Vialli con uno striscione: 'Siamo con te'
Forget the result... pic.twitter.com/IHRQcPqSqC— WE ARE THE SHED (@WeAre_TheShed) October 30, 2019
We will display a banner in the M. Harding tonight in support of Chelsea legend Gianluca Vialli who is fighting cancer— WE ARE THE SHED (@WeAre_TheShed) October 30, 2019
As the players walk out & the banner is held aloft we encourage you to chant Vialli's name to let him know we are with him
Please spread the word #ForzaVialli pic.twitter.com/nDBYrfc4Xs