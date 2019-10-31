Commenta per primo
I tifosi del Chelsea sono rimasti estremamente legati a Gianluca Vialli e, durante la partita di Carabao Cup persa contro il Manchester United, hanno omaggiato l'ex leggenda Blues con uno striscione di sostegno a Vialli che sta combattendo la sua personale battaglia contro il cancro: "Forza Vialli: We are with you" (Siamo con te). Queste le parole esposte dai tifosi del Chelsea che, tramite il loro profilo Twitter (We are the shed), avevano già annunciato l'iniziativa: "Mostreremo uno striscione in supporto della leggenda del Chelsea Gianluca Vialli che sta lottando contro il cancro". 

 
 