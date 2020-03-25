Coronavirus, la moglie di Zanetti ringrazia citando Madre Teresa di Calcutta
#repost @fondazionepupi ・・・ Grazie Fc Internazionale! Un ottimo risultato e noi siamo fieri di fare parte di questo team. “Quello che noi facciamo è solo una goccia nell’oceano, ma se non lo facessimo l’oceano avrebbe una goccia in meno.” - Madre Teresa di Calcutta @inter @javierzanetti @pau.dlf @fundacionpupi Posted @withregram • @inter THANK YOU! Thank you to all of those who have donated to help us hit our total of 108.000 euros, which, along with the 50.000 euros from the Fondazione Pupi and the 500.000 euros donated by the Club, will be given to the Fondazione Rava to support the Department of Biomedical and Clinical Sciences at the Luigi Sacco Hospital in Milan in their fight against the Coronavirus. #Inter #ForzaInter #TogetherAsATeam #FCIM