Dall'Inghilterra: anche il Milan su Ibanez
9La Roma non vuole cedere Roger Ibanez, ma sul giocatore ci sono tanti club interessati e, secondo Shields Gazette, ci sono Newcastle e Milan che stanno battagliando.
“AC Milan are interested in signing the 23-year-old Brazilian but Il Messaggero claim that Newcastle have also enquired about the player’s availability” Traduzione: “Il Milan è interessato all'ingaggio del 23enne brasiliano ma Il Messaggero sostiene che anche il Newcastle abbia chiesto informazioni sulla disponibilità del giocatore”. Notizia che hanno ripreso dal Messaggero.
