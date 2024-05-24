Calciomercato.com

    • Ex Roma, ufficiale: Tiago Pinto riparte dal Bournemouth

    Ex Roma, ufficiale: Tiago Pinto riparte dal Bournemouth

    Tiago Pinto riparte dal Bournemouth. Negli scorsi giorni, l'ex dirigente della Roma ha definito col club di Premier League che questa mattina, attraverso i propri canali social, ha reso noto l'accordo col manager portoghese: "Siamo lieti di dare il benvenuto al nostro nuovo presidente delle operazioni calcistiche, Tiago Pinto. Inizierà nel suo ruolo la prossima settimana e lavorerà con l'amministratore delegato del club Neill Blake e col direttore tecnico Simon Francis su tutte le questioni calcistiche".

    Commenti

    (1)

    Scrivi il tuo commento

    The Discordian
    The Discordian

    Felice per lui, trovare finalmente il proprio habitat naturale è fondamentale. Spero che continui...

    • 2
    • 0

    Altre Notizie