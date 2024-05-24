Ex Roma, ufficiale: Tiago Pinto riparte dal Bournemouth
-
- 1
We're delighted to welcome our new president of football operations, Tiago Pinto
He will start in his role next week and will work with the club’s chief executive Neill Blake and technical director Simon Francis on all football matters.
Welcome, Tiagopic.twitter.com/fMheEM6301— AFC Bournemouth(@afcbournemouth) May 24, 2024
Commenti(1)
Scrivi il tuo commento
Felice per lui, trovare finalmente il proprio habitat naturale è fondamentale. Spero che continui...