FA Cup: manita Man City, Guardiola agli ottavi. Colpo Watford, Everton fuori
h. 13.30
Accrington-Derby 0-1
33' st Waghorn (D).
h. 16.00
Brighton-West Bromwich 0-0 (replay)
Doncaster-Oldham 2-1
23' st Whiteman (D), 39' st Clarke (O), 45' st Whiteman (D).
Manchester City-Burnley 5-0
23' Gabriel Jesus (M), 7' st Bernardo Silva (M), 16' st De Bruyne (M), 28' st autogol Long (M), 40' st rigore Aguero.
Middlesbrough-Newport 1-1 (replay)
6' st Ayala (M), 45+3' st Dolan (N).
Newcastle-Watford 0-2
16' st Gray (W), 45' st Success (W).
Portsmouth-QPR 1-1 (replay)
18' st Brown (P), 29' st Wells (Q).
Shrewsbury-Wolverhampton 2-2 (replay)
2' st Docherty (S), 26' st Waterfall (S), 30' st Jimenes (W), 45+3' Doherty (W).
Swansea-Gillingham 4-1
10' McBurnie (S), 32' McBurnie (S) 6' st Rees (G), 28' Celina (S), 39' st McKay (S).
h. 18.30
Millwall-Everton 3-2
43' Richarlison (E), 45+2' Gregory (M), 27' st Tosun (E), 30' st Cooper (M), 45+4' st Wallace (M).
h. 20.45
Wimbledon-West Ham 0-0
Ferrero: 'Pronto a rinnovare Giampaolo per altri due anni. Dal calcio mi aspetto tanto, ma prendo dei bei calci nel c..o'
Intervenuto ai microfoni di Telenord, il presidente della Sampdoria, Massimo Ferrero, ha parlato del futuro dell'allenatore blucerchiato Marco Giampaolo, dichiarandosi pronto a rinnovargli il contratto. ALTRI DUE ANNI - "Giampaolo?...