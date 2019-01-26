Prosegue il programma dei sedicesimi di finale di FA Cup e dopo la vittoria di venerdì dello United sull'Arsenal è il turno del Manchester City: tutto facile per la squadra di Guardiola, che con un rotondo 5-0 al Burnley vola agli ottavi. Colpo del Watford sul campo del Newcastle, solo pari per Brighton-West Bromwich e Shrewsbury-Wolverhampton che andranno al replay match. Sorpresa Everton: eliminato al 94' dal Millwall!

h. 13.30

Accrington-Derby 0-1
33' st Waghorn (D).

h. 16.00

Brighton-West Bromwich 0-0 (replay)

Doncaster-Oldham 2-1
23' st Whiteman (D), 39' st Clarke (O), 45' st Whiteman (D).

Manchester City-Burnley 5-0
23' Gabriel Jesus (M), 7' st Bernardo Silva (M), 16' st De Bruyne (M), 28' st autogol Long (M), 40' st rigore Aguero.

Middlesbrough-Newport 1-1 (replay)
6' st Ayala (M), 45+3' st Dolan (N).

Newcastle-Watford 0-2
16' st Gray (W), 45' st Success (W).

Portsmouth-QPR 1-1 (replay)
18' st Brown (P), 29' st Wells (Q).

Shrewsbury-Wolverhampton 2-2 (replay)
2' st Docherty (S), 26' st Waterfall (S), 30' st Jimenes (W), 45+3' Doherty (W).

Swansea-Gillingham 4-1
10' McBurnie (S), 32' McBurnie (S) 6' st Rees (G), 28' Celina (S), 39' st McKay (S).

h. 18.30

Millwall-Everton 3-2
43' Richarlison (E), 45+2' Gregory (M), 27' st Tosun (E), 30' st Cooper (M), 45+4' st Wallace (M).

h. 20.45
Wimbledon-West Ham 0-0