E' arrivato anche il momento della Serie A: EA SPORTS ha svelato su FUT la Team of the season so far (TOTSSF), la squadra della stagione del massimo campionato italiano, con valori mostruosi per i calciatori: Cristiano Ronaldo (su Fifa 20 non alla Juve ma al Piemonte Calcio) strappa un'altra carta da 99 di overall, tallonato da Luis Alberto che batte Lautaro, Immobile e la coppia d'oro dell'Atalanta Gomez-Ilicic. Szczesny meglio di Handanovic, per il Milan unico rappresentante Theo Hernandez con una super carta del valore da 93 di valore generale.
 
 