Fifa, ecco il team 2 delle Future Star: De Ketelaere come Kvara, che valori! E Fagioli...
Commenta per primoEA SPORTS ha annunciato il secondo team Future Stars di FIFA 23 e c'è spazio per l'Italia: Kvicha Kvaratskhelia strappa una carta con overall 90, la seconda più alta del gruppo dopo quella di Jamal Musiala (92). Stesso valore del georgiano per il trequartista del Milan Charles De Ketelaere, presente nelle Sfide Creazione Rosa. Bene anche Nicolò Fagioli, con un valore totale di 88.
FUTURE STARS TEAM 2
Jamal Musiala – Bayern Monaco (92)
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – Napoli (90)
Fabio Carvalho – Liverpool (88)
Enzo Fernández – Chelsea (90)
Eddie Nketiah – Arsenal (89)
Nicoló Fagioli – Juventus (88)
Illan Meslier – Leeds (88)
Malik Tillman – Rangers (85)
Joe Willock – Newcastle (87)
Ronald Araujo – Barcelona (90)
Jurrien Timber – Ajax (89)
Iker Bravo – Real Madrid (86)
Gonzalo Plata – Real Valladolid (86)
Vinicius Souza – Espanyol (87)
Charles De Ketelaere - Milan (90), disponibile nelle Sfide Creazione Rosa.
The future belongs to them.— EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) February 10, 2023
Meet Future Stars Team 2, live now in #FUT: https://t.co/BELOBEVDqi#FIFA23 pic.twitter.com/CaQIQLassx
FUTURE STARS TEAM 1
Josko Gvardiol – Lipsia (89)
Gavi – Barcellona (91)
Adeyemi – Borussia Dortmund (90)
Mudryk – Chelsea (90)
Julián Álvarez – Manchester (92)
Pierre Kalulu – Milan (87)
Marc Guehi – Crystal Palace (88)
Anthony Elanga – Manchester United (88)
Vitinha – Paris Saint-Germain (89)
Diogo Costa – Porto (87)
Stephane Singo – Torino (86)
Djed Spence – Rennes (86)
Mohammed Kudus – Ajax (88)
Alvaro García – Rayo Vallecano (85)
Fabio Vieira – Liverpool (89), disponibile nelle Sfide Creazione Rosa.
Dalla Future Stars Academy:
Jesper Lindstrom – Eintracht (88), disponibile nelle Sfide Creazione Rosa.
Commenta per primo