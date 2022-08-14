Fiorentina - Cremonese 3 - 2 : Il tabellino
1Fiorentina-Cremonese 3-2 (primo tempo 2-1)
Marcatori: 16’ pt Bonaventura (F), 19’ pt Okereke ©, 34’ pt Jovic (F), 23’ st Bianchetti ©, 45’+6 Mandragora
Assist: 16’ pt Kouame (F), 19’ pt Ghiglione ©, 34’ pt Sottil (F)
FIORENTINA (4-3-3): Gollini; Benassi (26’ st Dodò), Milenkovic, M.Quarta, Biraghi; Bonaventura, Amrabat (37’ st Mandragora), Maleh (26’ st Zurkowski); Kouamè(37’ st Saponara), Jovic, Sottil (41’ st N.Gonzalez). All.: Italiano.
Cremonese (3-4-1-2): Radu; Bianchetti, Chiriches (1’ st Quagliata), Vasquez; Ghiglione (37’ st Aiwu), Pickel (20’ st Bonaiuto), Escalante, Sernicola (1’ st Ascacibar); Zanimacchia; Okereke, Dessers. All. Alvini.
Arbitro: Sacchi di Macerata
Ammoniti: 9’ pt Chiriches ©, 18’ st Ghiglione ©, 38’ st Okereke ©
Espulsi: 44’ pt Escalante
