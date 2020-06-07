Fiorentina, Duncan: 'Sono nero e ne sono più che orgoglioso. Umiliato e insultato, conosco solo la razza umana'
I have been a victim in many occasions,Humiliated,insulted and ignored by even the people next to me. I know and I need no reminder that I’m BLACK and I’m more than proud of who and what I am! People tend to forget we were made from dust and so shall we all end up. Nobody is born racist so it’s a matter of EDUCATION from parents since it starts from home. I will never feel inferior to anybody in anyway nor for any reason!!! We are all Human and that’s the race I know. Following a trending black post on social media doesn’t make you a non-racist... I won’t allow anyone abuse me since I don’t abuse anyone so I urge my fellow brothers to be strong because “anybody who tries to bring you down is already BELOW you”. Hate is a disease that has no cure! I’m human and I love being ME