Alfred, centrocampista della, parla della sua esperienza col razzismo pubblicando un posto su Instagram: "Sono stato vittima in molte occasioni, umiliato, insultato ed ignorato dalle persone vicino a me. So e non c’è bisogno di ricordarmi che sono nero, e sono più che orgoglioso di ciò che sono.Nessuno nasce razzista, è una questione di educazione dai genitori che comincia fin da casa. Non mi sono mai sentito inferiore a nessuno per alcun motivo. Siamo tutti umani, questa è la razza che conosco. Seguire un post di tendenza sui social non vi rende antirazzisti, e non permetterò a nessuno di abusare di me. Voglio dire ai miei fratelli di essere forti perché ‘tutti quelli che provano a buttarti giù in realtà ti risollevano’. L’odio è una malattia che non ha cura, sono umano ed amo essere me stesso".