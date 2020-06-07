Commenta per primo
Alfred Duncan, centrocampista della Fiorentina, parla della sua esperienza col razzismo pubblicando un posto su Instagram: "Sono stato vittima in molte occasioni, umiliato, insultato ed ignorato dalle persone vicino a me. So e non c’è bisogno di ricordarmi che sono nero, e sono più che orgoglioso di ciò che sono. Le persone dimenticano che siamo tutti nati dalla polvere, e che così finiremo. Nessuno nasce razzista, è una questione di educazione dai genitori che comincia fin da casa. Non mi sono mai sentito inferiore a nessuno per alcun motivo. Siamo tutti umani, questa è la razza che conosco. Seguire un post di tendenza sui social non vi rende antirazzisti, e non permetterò a nessuno di abusare di me. Voglio dire ai miei fratelli di essere forti perché ‘tutti quelli che provano a buttarti giù in realtà ti risollevano’. L’odio è una malattia che non ha cura, sono umano ed amo essere me stesso".
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I have been a victim in many occasions,Humiliated,insulted and ignored by even the people next to me. I know and I need no reminder that I’m BLACK and I’m more than proud of who and what I am! People tend to forget we were made from dust and so shall we all end up. Nobody is born racist so it’s a matter of EDUCATION from parents since it starts from home. I will never feel inferior to anybody in anyway nor for any reason!!! We are all Human and that’s the race I know. Following a trending black post on social media doesn’t make you a non-racist... I won’t allow anyone abuse me since I don’t abuse anyone so I urge my fellow brothers to be strong because “anybody who tries to bring you down is already BELOW you”. Hate is a disease that has no cure! I’m human and I love being ME

Un post condiviso da Joe Alfred Duncan (@iamjad32) in data:

 