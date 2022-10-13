Fiorentina – Hearts of Midlothian 5–1 : il tabellino
Marcatori: 6’p.t. Jovic (F), 22’p.t. Biraghi (F), 32’p.t. Nico Gonzalez (F), 38’p.t. Barak (F), 2’s.t. Humphrys (H), 33's.t. rig. Nico Gonzalez (F)
Assist: 6’ p.t. Biraghi (F), 32’p.t. Kouame (F), 38’p.t. Kouame (F), 2’s.t. Mckay (H)
FIORENTINA (4-3-3): Gollini; Terzic, Milenkovic, Igor, Biraghi (35’s.t. Venuti); Barak (35’s.t. Bianco), Amrabat, Mandragora (1’s.t. Duncan); Gonzalez, Jovic (1’s.t. Saponara), Kouame (43's.t. Cabral). Allenatore: Italiano
HEARTS (4-3-3): Gordon; Atkinson (16’p.t. Sibbick), Kingsley, Cochrane, Halliday; Devlin, Haring, Grant (1’s.t. Smith); Forrest (1’s.t. Kiomourtzoglou), Humphrys (30’s.t. Shankland), Mckay (3’s.t. Henderson). Allenatore: Neilson
Arbitro: Bebek (Cro)
Ammoniti: 3’s.t. Haring (H), 24’s.t. Sibbick (H), 25’s.t Biraghi (H), 32’s.t. Cochrane (H), 41’s.t. Venuti (F), 43’s.t. Smith (H)
