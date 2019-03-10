Fiorentina-Lazio 1-1: il tabellino
Marcatori: 23' pt Immobile (L), 16' st Muriel (F).
Assist: 23' pt Correa (L), 16' st Mirallas (F).
Fiorentina (4-3-3): Lafont, Milenkovic, Pezzella, Ceccherini (35' st Hugo), Biraghi, Benassi, Edimilson (1' st Mirallas), Veretout, Chiesa (36' pt Simeone), Gerson, Muriel. All.: Pioli.
Lazio (3-5-2): Strakosha, Patric, Acerbi, Radu (38' st Bastos), Lulic (23' st Badelj), Milinkovic-Savic, Leiva, Alberto (30' st Romulo), Marusic, Correa, Immobile. All.: S. Inzaghi.
Arbitro: Orsato di Schio.
Ammoniti: 42' pt Ceccherini (F), 45' pt Veretout (F), 7' st Immobile (L), 45' st Simeone (F).