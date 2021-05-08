Fiorentina-Lazio 2-0: il tabellino
1Fiorentina-Lazio 2-0 (primo tempo 1-0)
Reti: 33’ p.t. Vlahovic (F), 44’ s.t. Vlahovic (F)
Assist: 33’ p.t. Biraghi (F), 44’ s.t. Pulgar (F)
Fiorentina (3-5-2): Dragowski, Milenkovic, Pezzella, Caceres; Venuti, Bonaventura (28’ s.t. Amrabat), Pulgar, Castrovilli (45’ s.t. Quarta), Biraghi; Ribéry (40’ s.t. Kouame), Vlahovic. All.Iachini
Lazio (3-5-2): Reina, Marusic, Acerbi, Radu (30’ s.t. Akpa Akpro), Lazzari (18’s.t. Luiz Felipe), Milenkovic.Savic, Leiva (19’s.t. Cataldi), Luis Alberto (30’ s.t. Muriqi), Lulic (19’ s.t. Pereira), Correa, Immobile. All. Inzaghi
Arbitro: Maresca di Napoli
Ammoniti: 4’ p.t. Venuti (F), 28’ p.t. Acerbi (L), 43’ p.t. Vlahovic (F), 14’ s.t. Pezzella (F), 15’ s.t. Leiva (L), 21’ s.t. Radu (L), 29’ s.t. Luiz Felipe, 32’ s.t. Pereira (L), 43’ s.t. Iachini (F), 45’ s.t. Cataldi (L), 46’ s.t. Caceres (F), 50’ s.t. Akpro (L)
Espulsi: 49’ s.t. Pereira (L)
