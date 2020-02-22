Fiorentina-Milan 1-1: il tabellino
Commenta per primoFiorentina-Milan 1-1 (primo tempo 0-0)
Marcatori: 11’ s.t. Rebic (M), 40’ Pulgar (F)
Fiorentina: Dragowski, Pezzella, Milenkovic, Caceres, Lirola (27’ s.t. Igor), Duncan, Pulgar, Castrovilli (22’ s.t. Cutrone), Dalbert, Vlahovic, Chiesa. All. Iachini
Milan: Donnarumma (6’ s.t. Begovic), Conti, Gabbia (28’ s.t. Musacchio), Romagnoli, Hernandez, Kessiè, Bennacer, Castillejo (34’ s.t.Saelemaekers), Chalanoglu, Rebic, Ibrahimovic. All. Pioli
Arbitro: Calvarese di Teramo
Ammoniti: 12’ p.t. Bennacer (M), 25’ p.t. Calhanoglu (M), 30 s.t. Caceres (F), 40’ s.t. Hernandez (M)
Espulsi: 16’ s.t. Dalbert (F)
