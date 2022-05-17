Forza Gian, oggi più che mai la squadra di Calciomercato.com è con te
Calciomercato.com si stringe intorno al caporedattore Gianluca Minchiotti, al piccolo Matteo e ai familiari per la perdita prematura dell'amata Monica.
When you walk through a storm
Hold your head up high
And don't be afraid of the dark
At the end of a storm
There's a golden sky
And the sweet silver song of a lark
Walk on through the wind
Walk on through the rain
Though your dreams be tossed and blown
Walk on, walk on
With hope in your heart
And you'll never walk alone
Siamo sempre al tuo fianco Gian, non camminerai mai solo.
I tuoi amici e colleghi di Calciomercato.com.
When you walk through a storm
Hold your head up high
And don't be afraid of the dark
At the end of a storm
There's a golden sky
And the sweet silver song of a lark
Walk on through the wind
Walk on through the rain
Though your dreams be tossed and blown
Walk on, walk on
With hope in your heart
And you'll never walk alone
Siamo sempre al tuo fianco Gian, non camminerai mai solo.
I tuoi amici e colleghi di Calciomercato.com.