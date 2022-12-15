Francia-Marocco, scontri tra tifosi a Parigi. A Montpellier morto un 14enne investito da un auto VIDEO
Mass riots broke out in #France
Moroccan fans, upset by the defeat of their national team, began to destroy everything in their path. The police are forced to use special means.In Montpellier, the fans tried to rip the French flag from the car. The result is in the last video. pic.twitter.com/aE1ZH45S5m — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 15, 2022
Nella notte scontri anche tra tifosi marocchini e francesi sugli Champs-Élysées a Parigi, che hanno costretto le forze dell'ordine, in tenuta antisommossa, all'intervento con i gas lacrimogeni per impedire il reciproco lancio di pietre e fumogeni. Il bilancio parla di circa 40 persone fermate. Tensione anche a Lione, con la polizia che ha usato lacrimogeni quando i tifosi hanno iniziato a far esplodere petardi in Place Bellecour.
#Breaking: Update - First heavy clashes with french riot police engaging with Moroccan fans on the arc de triomphe at the #ChampsElysees, #Paris, #France, at the fans were throwing rocks and other kinds of projectiles towards French celebrating French people and their vehicles. pic.twitter.com/tUxof0uzSt— Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) December 14, 2022