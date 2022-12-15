12
Tensione e scontri tra tifosi dopo Francia-Marocco, semifinale dei Mondiali in Qatar, che hanno portato ad arresti e a un morto. E' successo a Montpellier, dove un ragazzo di 14 anni ha perso la vita nei tumulti: la prefettura dell'Heraut ha fatto sapere che l'adolescente è stato investito da un'auto a La Paillade, ha subito un arresto cardio-circolatorio ed è deceduto poco dopo essere stato ricoverato in pronto soccorso. Come si vede in un video che circola in rete, rilanciato dai media transalpini, un gruppo di tifosi tenta di afferrare e strappare una bandiera francese da un'auto, il conducente tenta un'inversione a U per scappare e investe una persona. L'auto è stata ritrovata, mentre l'automobilista è attualmente ricercato dalle autorità, riporta Bfmtv.
 

Nella notte scontri anche tra tifosi marocchini e francesi sugli Champs-Élysées a Parigi, che hanno costretto le forze dell'ordine, in tenuta antisommossa, all'intervento con i gas lacrimogeni per impedire il reciproco lancio di pietre e fumogeni. Il bilancio parla di circa 40 persone fermate. Tensione anche a Lione, con la polizia che ha usato lacrimogeni quando i tifosi hanno iniziato a far esplodere petardi in Place Bellecour.
 
 