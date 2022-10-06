Hearts of Midlothian – Fiorentina 0-3 (primo tempo 0-2)



Marcatori: 4’p.t. Mandragora (F), 42’ p.t. Kouame (F), 34’s.t. Jovic (F).



Assist: 4’p.t. Terzic (F), 34’s.t. Kouame (F)



HEARTS (4-3-3): Gordon; Smith (14’s.t. Atkinson), Neilson, Kingsley, Cochrane; Grant (8’s.t. Devlin), Kiomourtzoglou, Halliday; Ginnelly (30’s.t. Forrest), Shankland (8’s.t. Humphrys), McKay (30’s.t. Mackay Steven). All: Neilson



FIORENTINA (4-3-3): Gollini; Terzic (30’s.t. Dodo), Martinez Quarta, Igor (1’s.t. Milenkovic), Biraghi; Bonaventura (42’s.t. Zurkowski), Amrabat (30’s.t. Bianco), Mandragora; Kouame, Jovic, Saponara (38’s.t. Gonzalez). All: Italiano





Arbitro: Lambrechts (Bel)



Ammoniti: 25’p.t. Kingsley (H), 11’s.t. Kiomoutzoglou (H)



Espulsi: 3’s.t. Neilson (H)

