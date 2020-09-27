Hellas Verona-Udinese 1-0, il tabellino
Commenta per primoHellas Verona-Udinese 1-0
VERONA (3-4-2-1): Silvestri; Cetin, Gunter, Lovato; Faraoni, Veloso, Tameze (dal 45' s.t. Dawidowicz), Dimarco; Barak, Zaccagni (dal 32' s.t. Colley); Di Carmine (dal 39' p.t. Favilli). All. Juric
UDINESE (3-5-2): Musso; Becao, De Maio (dal 33' s.t. Nestorovski), Samir; Ter Avest, De Paul, Arslan (dal 18' s.t. Forestieri), Coulibaly, Zeegelaar (dal 18' s.t. Ouwejan); Lasagna, Okaka. All. Gotti
Arbitro: Volpi
Ammoniti: 5' s.t. Favilli (HV).
Commenta per primo