Hoffenheim, UFFICIALE: rinnova Kramaric
#Kramaric2022— TSG Hoffenheim EN (@achtzehn99_en) 17 agosto 2018
Andrej #Kramaric and #Hoffenheim have agreed a contract extension carrying the 27 year-old striker through the 2022 season!
More to follow. pic.twitter.com/WCb6TBZU6h
Wanda Nara: 'Sono pronta per la tv. Tifo Inter, ma non sarò la voce di Icardi'
Nuova avventura in vista per Wanda Nara, che si prepara a diventare opinionista tv a Tiki Taka, al fianco di Pierluigi Pardo. La showgirl argentina, moglie e agente di Mauro Icardi, ne ha parlato al Corriere della Sera: "Da anni Mediaset...