Il commissario tecnico dell'Inghilterra, Gareth Southgate, ha convocato 23 giocatori per le prossime sfide contro Spagna e Svizzera, la prima in programma l'8 settembre a Webley e valida per la Nations League, la seconda tre giorni dopo contro la Svizzera a Leicester.



Di seguito la lista dei 23: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Jack Butland (Stoke City), Dele (Tottenham), Fabian Delph (Manchester City), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Adam Lallana (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Leicester), Alex McCarthy (Southampton), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Danny Rose (Tottenham), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), John Stones (Manchester City), James Tarkowski (Burnley), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal).



