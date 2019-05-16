L'Inghilterra ha diramato la lista dei convocati per la fase finale della Nations League, in programma quest'estate.

Portieri: Butland (Stoke), Heaton (Burnley), Pickford (Everton).

Difensori: Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Chilwell (Leicester), Delph (ManchesterCity), Gomez (Liverpool), Keane (Everton), Maguire (Leicester), Rose (Tottenham), Stones (Manchester City), Trippier (Tottenham), Walker (Manchester City).

Centrocampisti: Alli (Tottenham), Barkley (Chelsea), Dier (Tottenham), Henderson (Liverpool), Lingard (Manchester United), Redmond (Southampton), Rice (West Ham), Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Winks (Tottenham).

Attaccanti: Kane (Tottenham), Rashford (Manchester United), Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Sterling (Manchester City), Wilson (Bournemouth).
 
 