Inghilterra, i convocati per le finali di Nations League: c'è Kane
Portieri: Butland (Stoke), Heaton (Burnley), Pickford (Everton).
Difensori: Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Chilwell (Leicester), Delph (ManchesterCity), Gomez (Liverpool), Keane (Everton), Maguire (Leicester), Rose (Tottenham), Stones (Manchester City), Trippier (Tottenham), Walker (Manchester City).
Centrocampisti: Alli (Tottenham), Barkley (Chelsea), Dier (Tottenham), Henderson (Liverpool), Lingard (Manchester United), Redmond (Southampton), Rice (West Ham), Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Winks (Tottenham).
Attaccanti: Kane (Tottenham), Rashford (Manchester United), Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Sterling (Manchester City), Wilson (Bournemouth).
Time to get set for the #NationsLeague finals #threelions https://t.co/9DK41BN93H— England (@England) 16 maggio 2019
