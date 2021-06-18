Inghilterra-Scozia, le pagelle di CM: Kane è un fantasma, Grealish non graffia. Che cuore Adams
INGHILTERRA
Pickford 6.5
James 6
Stones 6
Mings 6
Shaw 6.5
Rice 6
Phillips 5
Foden 5.5 (dal 63' Grealish 5.5)
Mount 6
Sterling 5
Kane 4.5 (dal 74' Rashford sv)
All. Southgate 5
SCOZIA
Marshall 6
McTominay 6
Hanley 6.5
Tierney 6.5
O'Donnell 7
McGinn 6,5
Gilmour 6 (dal 76' Armstrong sv)
McGregor 6
Robertson 6.5
Dykes 6.5
Adams 6.5 (dall'86' Nisbet sv)
All. Clarke 7
