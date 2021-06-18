Commenta per primo
INGHILTERRA

Pickford 6.5

James 6

Stones 6

Mings 6

Shaw 6.5

Rice 6

Phillips 5

Foden 5.5 (dal 63' Grealish 5.5)

Mount 6

Sterling 5

Kane 4.5 (dal 74' Rashford sv)


All. Southgate 5


SCOZIA

Marshall 6

McTominay 6

Hanley 6.5

Tierney 6.5

O'Donnell 7

McGinn 6,5

Gilmour 6 (dal 76' Armstrong sv)

McGregor 6

Robertson 6.5

Dykes 6.5

Adams 6.5 (dall'86' Nisbet sv)


All. Clarke 7