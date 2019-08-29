2
Dopo Cristiano Biraghi arriva l'ufficialità anche per Alexis Sanchez. L'Inter ha diramato un comunicato ufficiale con il quale conferma l'arrivo in prestito secco dell'attaccante cileno: "Alexis Sanchez è ufficialmente un nuovo giocatore dell'Inter. Il calciatore cileno arriva dal Manchester United in prestito fino al 30 giugno 2020". 

QUINTO CILENO - Alexis Sanchez è il quinto cileno della storia dell'Inter: prima di lui Ivan Zamorano, David Pizarro, Luis Jimenez e Gary Medel. In nerazzurro ritrova Samir Handanovic e Kwadwo Asamoah, suoi compagni all'Udinese, e Romelu Lukaku, con cui ha condiviso l'ultima stagione e mezzo al Manchester United.
   