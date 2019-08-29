Inter, UFFICIALE: ecco Sanchez!
QUINTO CILENO - Alexis Sanchez è il quinto cileno della storia dell'Inter: prima di lui Ivan Zamorano, David Pizarro, Luis Jimenez e Gary Medel. In nerazzurro ritrova Samir Handanovic e Kwadwo Asamoah, suoi compagni all'Udinese, e Romelu Lukaku, con cui ha condiviso l'ultima stagione e mezzo al Manchester United.
@Alexis_Sanchez è nerazzurro!
