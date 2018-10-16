Ecco le formazioni ufficiali di Irlanda-Galles (fischio d'inizio ore 20.45).

Irlanda: Randolph; Keogh, Duffy, Long; Doherty, Christie, Arter, Hendrick, McClean; Robinson, O'Brien.

Galles: Hennessey; Roberts, Chester, Williams, Davies; Smith, Allen; Wilson, Brooks, Lawrence; Roberts.