Irlanda-Galles, le formazioni ufficiali: c'è McClean, ok Allen e Davies
Irlanda: Randolph; Keogh, Duffy, Long; Doherty, Christie, Arter, Hendrick, McClean; Robinson, O'Brien.
Galles: Hennessey; Roberts, Chester, Williams, Davies; Smith, Allen; Wilson, Brooks, Lawrence; Roberts.
Report: nuove intercettazioni sul caso Juve-'Ndrangheta. C'è anche Bonucci
Arrivano nuove anticipazioni dall'inchiesta di Report sul caso che vede coinvolti i dirigenti della Juventus e il suicidio sospetto di Raffaello Bucci, collaboratore ed ex ultras, precipitato da un ponte poco dopo essere stato...