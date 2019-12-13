Commenta per primo
Ezequiel Lavezzi lascia il calcio giocato, l'ex attaccante del Napoli conferma il ritiro sui social con un lungo messaggio di congedo: "Sono stati anni straordinari. Anni segnati dall'apprendimento, momenti unici e tanti ricordi che resteranno sempre nel mio cuore. Sarò sempre grato per quelli che sono rimasti al mio fianco durante questo viaggio. Con grande gioia, dico addio alla fase più straordinaria che la vita mi abbia dato. Sono stato molto felice!".
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Fueron años increíbles de esta historia. Años marcados por aprendizajes, momentos únicos e infinidad de recuerdos que serán eternos en mi corazón.⁣⁣ Por siempre agradecido a todos los que me acompañaron en este camino.⁣ Con mucha emoción, me despido de la etapa más linda que me dio la vida.⁣⁣ Fui muy feliz! Un abrazo⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ They were amazing years of this story.⁣⁣ Years marked by learning, unique moments and lots of memories that will stay in my heart for good.⁣⁣ I am forever grateful for those who have stayed by my side throughout this journey. ⁣⁣ With lots of joy, I say goodbye to the most amazing phase life has given me. ⁣⁣ I’ve been extremely happy!

