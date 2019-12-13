Lavezzi si ritira: 'Addio alla più incredibile fase della mia vita, sono stati anni felici'
Fueron años increíbles de esta historia. Años marcados por aprendizajes, momentos únicos e infinidad de recuerdos que serán eternos en mi corazón. Por siempre agradecido a todos los que me acompañaron en este camino. Con mucha emoción, me despido de la etapa más linda que me dio la vida. Fui muy feliz! Un abrazo They were amazing years of this story. Years marked by learning, unique moments and lots of memories that will stay in my heart for good. I am forever grateful for those who have stayed by my side throughout this journey. With lots of joy, I say goodbye to the most amazing phase life has given me. I’ve been extremely happy!