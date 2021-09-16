Leicester-Napoli 2-2: il tabellino
Marcatori: 9' p.t. Ayoze Perez (L), 19' s.t. Barnes (L), 24' s.t. 42' s.t. Osimhen (N).
Assist: 9' p.t. Barnes (L), 19' s.t. Iheanacho (L), 24' s.t. Fabián Ruiz (N), 42' s.t. Politano (N).
Leicester (4-2-3-1): Schmeichel; Castagne, Evans (1' s.t. Soyuncu), Vestergaard, Bertrand; Soumaré (33' s.t. Maddison), Ndidi; Ayoze Perez (1' s.t. Tielemans), Daka, Barnes; Iheanacho (43' s.t. Vardy). All. Rodgers.
Napoli (4-3-3): Ospina; Malcuit (39' s.t. Jesus), Rrahmani, Koulibaly, Di Lorenzo; Anguissa (39' s.t. Petagna), Fabián Ruiz, Zielinski (19' s.t. Elmas); Lozano (19' s.t. Politano), Osimhen, Insigne (29' s.t. Ounas). All. Spalletti.
Arbitro: Tiago Martins (Portogallo).
Ammoniti: 21' p.t. Ndidi (L), 32' p.t. Soumaré (L), 33' p.t. Di Lorenzo (N), 8' s.t. Vestergaard (L), 31' s.t. Soyuncu (L), 48' s.t. Ndidi (L), 49' s.t. Rrahmani (N).
Espulsi: 48' s.t. Ndidi (L).
