Liverpool, maglie 2019/20: strisce bianche e dedica alla leggenda Paisley
Our home kit for next season pays homage to the legendary Bob Paisley, in the year of the 100th anniversary of his birth.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) 18 aprile 2019
Each jersey is inscribed with his signature on the inside of the neck and also includes a swing tag dedicated to his incredible achievements. pic.twitter.com/XR84iNnXzf
Milan: 10mila euro di multa per colpa... degli sputi di un tifoso
Nel lungo comunicato pubblicato dal Giudice Sportivo della Serie A è emerso anche un clamoroso retroscena che ha portato il giudice Mastrandrea a comminare una multa da 10mila euro al Milan. Il motivo? Un suo sostenitore che ha sputato...