Il Liverpool ha svelato la nuova maglia per la prossima stagione, che abbraccia delle sottili linee bianche nel solito rosso che la contraddistingue. Inoltre, all'interno del colletto, ci sarà una dedica a Bob Paisley, ex giocatore ed ex manager dei Reds. Leggenda del club, Paisley, nato nel 1919, che avrebbe compiuto quest'anno 100 anni, ha vinto 3 Coppe dei Campioni, come Ancelotti e Zidane, 1 Coppa Uefa, 1 Supercoppa Uefa, 6 campionati inglesi, 3 Coppe di Lega, 6 Charity Shield. Da giocatore, invece, si era fermato a un campionato nel 1946-47. 
   