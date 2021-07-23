Man United, UFFICIALE: Sancho firma fino al 2026 con opzione per un altro anno
Commenta per primo"Questa è casa, qui è dove appartiene". Il Manchester United annuncia Jadon Sancho, l'ex giocatore del Borussia Dortmund firma con i Red Devils fino al 2026 con opzione per un altro anno.
This is his home.— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 23, 2021
This is where he belongs.
Jadon Sancho is #MUFC x @Sanchooo10 pic.twitter.com/LAIBn7ie7V
Announce @Sanchooo10?— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 23, 2021
#MUFC
Commenta per primo