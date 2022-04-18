1
"Fondata nel 1982, #Investcorp si è costruita una reputazione per prestazioni superiori e comprovata esperienza su una piattaforma diversificata di classi di attività. Il nostro AUM (Assets Under Management, attività in gestione, ndr) è cresciuto da $ 10 miliardi a oltre $ 40 miliardi negli ultimi sei anni. Guarda questo video per saperne di più su di noi!"

Così Investcorp su Twitter, con in allegato un link che conduce al sito ufficiale: è possibile visionare un video di presentazione del fondo interessato e ufficialmente in trattativa per l'acquisto del Milan da due settimane. Il controllo dei conti è in corso, in attesa del via libera che non dovrebbe arrivare oltre l'inizio del mese di maggio. 
 