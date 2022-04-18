Milan, Investcorp si presenta al mondo: investimenti quadruplicati in sei anni! Il VIDEO
Così Investcorp su Twitter, con in allegato un link che conduce al sito ufficiale: è possibile visionare un video di presentazione del fondo interessato e ufficialmente in trattativa per l'acquisto del Milan da due settimane. Il controllo dei conti è in corso, in attesa del via libera che non dovrebbe arrivare oltre l'inizio del mese di maggio.
Founded in 1982, #Investcorp has built a reputation for superior performance and proven expertise across a diverse platform of asset classes. Our AUM has grown from $10 bn to over $40 bn in the past six years. Watch this video to find out more about us! https://t.co/vyvTv7w7Dx— Investcorp (@Investcorp) April 18, 2022