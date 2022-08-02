Aston Villa and Chelsea can confirm that the clubs have reached an agreement for the permanent transfer of Carney Chukwuemeka.



Illo stava valutando come colpo in prospettiva per la mediana, così come. I Blues hanno bruciato la concorrenza e annunciato sui propri social di aver raggiunto l'accordo con l'per il classe 2003, atteso a Londra per visite mediche e firma sul contratto.