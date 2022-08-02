33
Il Milan lo stava valutando come colpo in prospettiva per la mediana, così come Barcellona e PSG. Ma a sorpresa Carney Chukwuemeka sarà un giocatore del Chelsea. I Blues hanno bruciato la concorrenza e annunciato sui propri social di aver raggiunto l'accordo con l'Aston Villa per il classe 2003, atteso a Londra per visite mediche e firma sul contratto.
 
 
 