Milan, sfuma Chukwuemeka: UFFICIALE l'accordo Chelsea-Aston Villa
Aston Villa and Chelsea can confirm that the clubs have reached an agreement for the permanent transfer of Carney Chukwuemeka.— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 2, 2022
The 18-year-old has been given permission to travel to London to discuss both personal terms and undergo a medical.
Aston Villa and Chelsea can confirm that the clubs have reached an agreement for the permanent transfer of Carney Chukwuemeka.— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) August 2, 2022