Premier League, si riprende dal prossimo fine settimana: ma in 6 restano ferme
The #PL will resume this weekend after a pause to the season as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.— Premier League (@premierleague) September 12, 2022
Seven of the 10 Matchweek 8 fixtures will be played, with three postponed due to events surrounding The Queen’s funeral.
Delle 10 gare però solo 7 saranno di scena. Chelsea-Liverpool, Manchester United-Leeds e Brighton-Crystal Palace sono state posticipate per permettere il regolare svolgimento dei funerali della Regina. Questo il nuovo calendario della prossima giornata:
Venerdì 16 settembre
21:00 Aston Villa-Southampton
21:00 Nottingham Forest-Fulham
Sabato 17 settembre
13:30 Wolves-Manchester City
16:00 Newcastle-Bournemouth
18:30 Tottenham-Leicester
Domenica 18 settembre
13:00 Brentford-Arsenal
15:15 Everton-West Ham