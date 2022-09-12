1
Dopo lo stop forzato a causa della morte della Regina Elisabetta, il calcio inglese riparte. La Premier League ha comunicato che l'ottava giornata sarà regolarmente disputata nel prossimo weekend. 
Delle 10 gare però solo 7 saranno di scena. Chelsea-Liverpool, Manchester United-Leeds e Brighton-Crystal Palace sono state posticipate per permettere il regolare svolgimento dei funerali della Regina. Questo il nuovo calendario della prossima giornata:

Venerdì 16 settembre

21:00 Aston Villa-Southampton 
21:00 Nottingham Forest-Fulham

Sabato 17 settembre

13:30 Wolves-Manchester City 
16:00 Newcastle-Bournemouth
18:30 Tottenham-Leicester

Domenica 18 settembre

13:00 Brentford-Arsenal 
15:15 Everton-West Ham 


 