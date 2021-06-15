Commenta per primo
Prima riunione dell'ECA post Superlega. A Monaco di Baviera, infatti, i rappresentanti dell'associazione dei club europei si sono riuniti, con Nasser Al-Khelaifi, presidente del Paris Saint-Germain, a presenziare il board, raccogliendo l'eredità di Andrea Agnelli: "Siamo lieti che il presidente dell’Uefa Aleksander Čeferin si sia unito a noi oggi a Monaco per la prima riunione di persona del comitato esecutivo dell’ECA dal febbraio 2020 e la prima in assoluto presieduta dal nuovo presidente dell’ECA Nasser Al-Khelaifi". 

LE PAROLE - Queste le parole di Al-Khelaifi: "Con lo stesso interesse comune di promuovere e proteggere il calcio europeo, ECA e UEFA camminano insieme mano nella mano, più forti che mai". 

CEFERIN - Queste, invece, le parole del presidente dell'Uefa: "Non ho dubbi che il nostro rapporto con l’ECA e i nostri forti legami dimostreranno che insieme potremo modernizzeremo il calcio europeo". 
   