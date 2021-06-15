Prima riunione dell'Eca post Superlega. Al Khelaifi e Ceferin: 'A protezione del calcio europeo!'
LE PAROLE - Queste le parole di Al-Khelaifi: "Con lo stesso interesse comune di promuovere e proteggere il calcio europeo, ECA e UEFA camminano insieme mano nella mano, più forti che mai".
CEFERIN - Queste, invece, le parole del presidente dell'Uefa: "Non ho dubbi che il nostro rapporto con l’ECA e i nostri forti legami dimostreranno che insieme potremo modernizzeremo il calcio europeo".
We are pleased that @UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin has joined us in Munich today for the first in-person #ECA Executive Board meeting since February 2020 and the first ever to be chaired by new ECA Chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi. Read their comments from today below pic.twitter.com/rUe1wLq7qT— ECA (@ECAEurope) June 15, 2021