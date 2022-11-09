Qatar 2022, i convocati del Galles: c'è un rappresentante della Serie A
Commenta per primoPortieri: Wayne Hennessey (Nottingham Forest), Danny Ward (Leicester City), Adam Davies (Sheffield United)
Difensori: Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur), Ben Cabango (Swansea City), Tom Lockyer (Luton Town), Joe Rodon (Rennes), Chris Mepham (Afc Bournemouth), Ethan Ampadu (Spezia), Chris Gunter (Afc Wimbledon), Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest), Connor Roberts (Burnley)
Centrocampisti: Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town), Joe Allen (Swansea City), Matt Smith (Mk Dons), Dylan Levitt (Dundee United), Harry Wilson (Fulham), Joe Morrell (Portsmouth), Jonny Williams (Swindon Town), Aaron Ramsey (Nice), Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City),
Attaccanti: Gareth Bale (Los Angeles Fc), Kieffer Moore (Afc Bournemouth), Mark Harris (Cardiff City), Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest), Dan James (Fulham)
Commenta per primo