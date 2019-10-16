Qual. Euro 2020, team of the week: ci sono Demiral e Lukaku
1La Uefa ha scelto il team of the week delle ultime gare di qualificazioni per Euro2020: in porta il turco Gunok; difesa a tre con Semenov, Demiral e Baldvinsson; centrocampo con McGinn, Cheryshev, Malinovskyi e Zahavi; tridente offensivo con Lukaku, Kane e Lewandowski.
Lewandowski, Kane & Lukaku leading the line #EURO2020 | @FedExEurope pic.twitter.com/q44m6JSnlY— UEFA EURO 2020 (@UEFAEURO) October 16, 2019
Chi sceglie le foto che problemi ha?
1