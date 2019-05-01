Dal 1° luglio sarà, una nuova avventura, ma intanto quella all'è già finita: un infortunio chiude la stagione di, che contro il Napoli in Europa League ha giocato la sua ultima partita con la maglia dei Gunners. Ai quali ha dedicato un lungo e commovente saluto sul proprio profilo Instagram: "Mi spiace dire che l'ultima partita contro il Napoli è stata l'ultima anche in maglia Arsenal. Sfortunatamente mi ha lasciato con un infortunio che mi tiene fuori per le restanti partite. Sono davvero deluso di non poter giocare fino alla fine e di non poter dare tutto per il club finché sono ancora qui, finché sono un giocatore dell'Arsenal. Non dipende da me, ma volevo ringraziare i tifosi per il supporto. E' stato un viaggio, dentro e fuori dal campo, ed è successo così tanto in 11 anni. Ero un giovane ragazzo all'arrivo, me ne vado da uomo, marito, padre di tre bambini e pieno di orgoglio e grandi ricordi che porterò con me, di cui farò tesoro. Sarà emozionante questo weekend - la mia ultima gara in casa. Non vedo l'ora di vedervi lì e di ringraziarvi ancora tutti dal profondo del cuore per tutto".