Aaron Ramsey dice addio alla Juve. Il centrocampista gallese, che ieri ha rescisso il contratto, chiude con 6 gol e 6 assist in 69 presenze tra campionato e coppe. Questo il suo messaggio su Instagram: "I want to focus on the positives and over all I have enjoyed my time in Torino. I am so grateful to the fans and Italian people who are warm, supportive and passionate and whom it’s been a pleasure to get to know over the three years. Thank you. Non dimenticherò mai questa esperienza condivisa insieme. In bocca al lupo amici. Grazie mille ".
 