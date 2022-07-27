Ramsey saluta la Juve: 'Voglio pensare agli aspetti positivi. Grazie ai tifosi, in bocca al lupo amici'
62Aaron Ramsey dice addio alla Juve. Il centrocampista gallese, che ieri ha rescisso il contratto, chiude con 6 gol e 6 assist in 69 presenze tra campionato e coppe. Questo il suo messaggio su Instagram: "I want to focus on the positives and over all I have enjoyed my time in Torino. I am so grateful to the fans and Italian people who are warm, supportive and passionate and whom it’s been a pleasure to get to know over the three years. Thank you. Non dimenticherò mai questa esperienza condivisa insieme. In bocca al lupo amici. Grazie mille ".
Magari viene al inter come sanchez che prende 7.5... spicci
