Repubblica Ceca-Inghilterra 0-1: il tabellino
Repubblica Ceca-Inghilterra 0-1 (primo tempo 0-1)
Marcatori: 12' Sterling (I).
Rep. Ceca (4-2-3-1): Vaclik; Coufal, Kalas, Celustka, Boril; Holes (84' Vydra), Soucek; Masopust (64' Hlozek), Darida (64' Kral), Jankto (46' Sevcik); Schick (75' Pekhart). Ct. Silhavy.
Inghilterra (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Walker, Stones (79' Mings), Maguire, Shaw; Phillips, Rice (46' Henderson); Saka (84' Sancho), Grealish (68' Bellingham), Sterling (67' Rashford); Kane. Ct. Southgate.
Arbitro: A. Dias Soares (Portogallo).
Ammoniti: 61' Boril (RC).
