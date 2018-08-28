Dear Romanisti, It is not easy at all for me to leave Roma after 5 seasons. Over the years the club feels like home and family to me and you guys were always there to support me, in good and bad times, no matter what. But as in a normal family, there are certain moments you need to carry on in an other environment to further develop yourself and get the best out of it. I’d like to thank you all for your support, I will never forget it and always cherish it. I wish you all the best for coming season! @officialasroma #ASRoma

