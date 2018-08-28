Roma, il saluto di Strootman su Instagram: 'Lascio una famiglia, è tempo di andare avanti' VIDEO
Dear Romanisti,— Kevin Strootman (@Kevin_strootman) 28 agosto 2018
It is very hard for me to leave this club. It feels like home and you guys were always there to support me. I want to thank you for your everything, I’ll never forget it and always cherish it. I wish you all the best this season!@officialasroma #ASRoma pic.twitter.com/V1pU1Lix0q
Dear Romanisti, It is not easy at all for me to leave Roma after 5 seasons. Over the years the club feels like home and family to me and you guys were always there to support me, in good and bad times, no matter what. But as in a normal family, there are certain moments you need to carry on in an other environment to further develop yourself and get the best out of it. I’d like to thank you all for your support, I will never forget it and always cherish it. I wish you all the best for coming season! @officialasroma #ASRoma
Dear Roma, 5 years ago I came to Rome and I immediately fell in love with the beautiful city. The people are warm and friendly and of course, very passionate. Passionate in general but when it comes to football: they are even more passionate. I love every bit of it and am really going to miss the people and loving vibe. Thank you wonderful Roma and thank you AS Roma: my team mates who became good friends, the medical staff, who helped me incredibly, the managers, board and staff: you’ve been like family to me. Thank you and good luck to you all!@officialasroma #ASRoma