 Kevin Strootman ha voluto salutare la Roma e i suoi tifosi attraverso un messaggio pubblicato su Twitter: "Cara Roma, cinque anni fa sono arrivato e mi sono subito innamorato di questa bellissima città e di questo club. Grazie alla Roma, ai miei compagni di squadra, al personale medico, ai dirigenti, al consiglio di amministrazione e al personale: sei stata come una famiglia per me. Buona fortuna a tutti voi!". Poi un altro video su Instagram, accompagnato da questo messaggio: "Cari Romanisti, non è facile per me lasciare Roma dopo 5 stagioni. In tutti questi anni il club è stato per me come casa e come una famiglia per me e per voi, che mi avete supportato nella buona e nella cattiva sorte. Ma in una famiglia normale, ci sono certi momenti in cui si ha bisogno di andare avanti e affrontare un'altra sfida per crescere e dare il proprio meglio. Vorrei ringraziarvi tutti per il vostro supporto, non dimenticherò mai e vi augurerò sempre il meglio. In bocca al lupo per la prossima stagione!"
 

