Roma-Istanbul Basaksehir 4-0: il tabellino
Roma-Istanbul Basaksehir 4-0 (primo tempo 1-0)
Marcatori: 42′ Caiçara (aut.), 13′st Dzeko, 71′st Zaniolo, 47’st Kluivert
Assist: 13’st Zaniolo, 26’st Dzeko
Ammoniti: Jesus, Veretout
Roma (4-2-3-1): Pau Lopez; Spinazzola, Fazio, Juan Jesus, Kolarov; Cristante (27’st Veretout), Diawara; Zaniolo, Pastore (19’st Pellegrini), Kluivert; Dzeko (29’st Kalinic).
All.: Paulo Fonseca
Istanbul Basaksehir (4-3-3): Gunok; Caiçara, Tekdemir, Pocnk, Clichy; Aleksic (29’st′ Azubuike), Topal, Kahveci; Visca, Guldbrandsen (33’st Ba), Turan (19’st′ Crivelli)
All.: Okan Buruk
Arbitro: Estrada Fernandez
