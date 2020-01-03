Colpo di mercato dello Sheffield United: preso Jack Rodwell. Il centrocampista ex Manchester City ed Everton era svincolato e ha firmato con le Blades un contratto fino al termine della stagione.

Chris Wilder has made an early move in the January transfer window, with the addition of Jack Rodwell.



Jack has penned a short-term deal at Bramall Lane until the end of the campaign and is available to play in this weekend's FA Cup game!#SUFC